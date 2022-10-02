India: One of main accused in Sidhu Moosewala murder escapes police custody

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's close aide Deepak Tinu managed to ditch officials when he was being driven from jail to a different district



Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's aide Deepak Tinu, one of the main accused in the killing of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala, escaped from custody in Mansa district, police said Sunday.

Tinu managed to ditch Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) officials when he was being brought from Kapurthala Jail to Mansa on remand in a private vehicle Saturday night, they said.

"Tinu was being brought to Mansa's CIA staff office from Kapurthala Jail when he escaped from custody. The accused had to be probed in connection with the Moosewala murder case," Mansa police said.

MS Chinna, IG, Bhatinda, said the police had deployed teams to find Tinu and that no police personnel would be spared if found involved in his escape.

On Sunday, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla slammed Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his government for alleged laxity in cracking down on criminals in the state.

"42 car convoy for proxy CM Bhagwant Mann, protection for VVIP netas of AAP but Bishnoi gang aide Deepak Tinu - who had a major role in Moosewala murder ESCAPES FROM PUNJAB POLICE CUSTODY! AAP is not ensuring crackdown on gangs but helping them! Do we need more proof?" Poonawalla tweeted.

Moosewala, 28, was shot dead on May 29 by unidentified assailants in Mansa, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. The Punjabi singer was shot at point-blank range and was declared brought dead on arrival at the Mansa civil hospital.

The killers fired over 30 rounds at Moosewala, who was found slumped in the driver's seat by locals.

The investigation suggested Lawrence Bishnoi was the mastermind of the daylight killing. His close aide Goldy Brar, who is said to be based in Canada, is also under investigation in this case. Police have issued a Red Corner Notice against Brar through Interpol.

