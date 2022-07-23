India: Nightmare for Gujarati man as his dream of going to America lands him in hospital

She is the first tribal woman to be head of the country
An Indian man from the northern state of Gujarat, whose dream to go to America, albeit illegally through the Mexico border, landed in all sorts of problems after things didn’t go according to plans.
Priyank Patel, 34, from Mehsana district, had agreed with human traffickers to transport them across the border illegally for a sum of Rs15 million, but he could only manage to cough up Rs1 million, according to a report in the Times of India.
He and his family (wife and three children — aged 12, 7 and 5), who had flown directly from Delhi to Mexico, were then held captive in Cancun, Mexico until Priyank could manage to pay them the balance payment.
The gang tortured the family for more than a week, and seeing their pain, Priyank pleaded with the gang to at least release his wife and kids as only half a million rupees had to be paid, the report said.
Following this, Priyank’s wife and the kids were taken away from him. The gang reportedly told him that they had taken them across the border to Texas. But Priyank had neither heard from his wife nor kids ever since they were separated by the gang.
Not being able to get in touch with his family nor having any knowledge about their whereabouts stressed out led Priyank and he suffered a brain stroke. He was admitted to the hospital and is said to be in critical condition, according to the report.
Gemar Thakor, the head of the village from where Priyank and his family belong, said, “They left the village around eight months ago, but we do not know what happened to them. Their community members told us that the family could not reach the US as Priyank was unwell,” he was quoted as saying in the report.
She is the first tribal woman to be head of the country
Move to ensure safe stay for them when they go to new cities for job
Currently, if passengers do not complete web check-in and request a boarding pass at the airport counter, they are billed extra
The Microsoft co-founder slipped in the rankings after donating $20 billion to his non-profit
NDA candidate has clinched 540 out of 748 votes
The island nation had defaulted on a debt of $51 billion by May 2022
He complained of a stomach ache, following which the doctors diagnosed him with an infection
The contest is primarily between BJP-led NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu and the joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha