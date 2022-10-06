India: Newly launched Mumbai- Gandhinagar express train collides with herd of buffaloes

The front part of the engine severely damaged in the accident

By ANI Published: Thu 6 Oct 2022, 7:00 PM

The newly launched Vande Bharat Express that runs between Mumbai and Gandhinagar in Gujarat, India met with an accident on Thursday, after it hit a herd of buffloes that were on the rail tracks.

"The accident occurred at around 11.15 am between Vatva station to Maninagar station today," said Western Railway Senior PRO, JK Jayant.

The front part of the engine had been damaged in the accident.

The express train was inaugurated on September 30 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The train runs six days a week, barring Sunday, between the western Indian states of Gujarat and Maharashtra. The Gandhinagar-Mumbai Express train covers a distance of about 540km in 6 hours 30 minutes, and travels at a speed of 160 km/h.