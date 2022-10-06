India: Newly launched Mumbai- Gandhinagar express train collides with herd of buffaloes

Both pilots have been evacuated to the nearest military hospital
The newly launched Vande Bharat Express that runs between Mumbai and Gandhinagar in Gujarat, India met with an accident on Thursday, after it hit a herd of buffloes that were on the rail tracks.
"The accident occurred at around 11.15 am between Vatva station to Maninagar station today," said Western Railway Senior PRO, JK Jayant.
The front part of the engine had been damaged in the accident.
The express train was inaugurated on September 30 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
The train runs six days a week, barring Sunday, between the western Indian states of Gujarat and Maharashtra. The Gandhinagar-Mumbai Express train covers a distance of about 540km in 6 hours 30 minutes, and travels at a speed of 160 km/h.
Both pilots have been evacuated to the nearest military hospital
As the vehicle moved along a treacherous mountain highway, it careened over an edge and plunged at least 500m, with around 45 people onboard
The military acknowledged the malfunction only hours after internet users raised alarm about the blast
Salman Fazlur Rahman is seeking investments back home while attending the Bangladesh-UAE Economic Cooperation seminar held in Abu Dhabi
Moscow's consul in Sapporo also declared "persona non grata" and told to leave country
Authorities are working to gradually restore power supply to nearly 130 million people
The response aimed to demonstrate their 'capabilities to conduct a precision strike at the origin of provocations', explained Seoul's military
The charges were related to a speech in which he was accused of threatening police and judicial officers