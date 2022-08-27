India: New video shows Sonali Phogat was given drug-laced drink in club before death

Man in footage suspected to be one of her two associates

By ANI Published: Sat 27 Aug 2022, 11:07 PM

A new video of deceased Indian politician and actor Sonali Phogat has surfaced showing that she was forced by one of the accused to take a drug-laced drink in a club in Goa.

This comes a day after CCTV footage showed her coming out of the club.

The man in the latest video is suspected to be one of her two associates, Sudhir Sangwan, who was arrested along with Sukhwinder Singh in connection with the murder case.

In the video, Sangwan can be seen helping her come out of the club, just hours before Phogat was declared dead by a Goa hospital.

It was the latest video that the police had referred to while stating that she was "forcibly" given some "obnoxious substance".

Based on the disclosure of accused Sangwan, the drugs given to the deceased were seized from the washroom of Curlies restaurant. The drugs have been identified as Metamemphatamine.

Further investigations revealed that the drugs were supplied by one Dattaprasad Gaonkar who was working as a room boy in Hotel Grand Leoney Resort, Anjuna where the accused duo and the deceased were staying.

The police have registered offences under sections 22(b), 29 and 25 of the NDPS Act against the caretaker/owner of the Curlies restaurant, Edwin Nunes.

Both Nunes and Gaonkar and both have been arrested.

Goa Police sources said around 20 to 25 people have been questioned so far in relation to the case.

Today, the assistant public prosecutor said in front of the court that these accused are non-Goans and others can also be included. 14-day custody was sought, however, the court sent both the accused to police custody for 10 days.

Earlier today, the Anjuna Police took Sangwan and Singh to Goa Medical College and Hospital for further investigations.

Sources in Goa police also hinted that in the coming days, many more people related to the case will be questioned. "If needed, a team from Goa will be sent to Haryana for further investigation," DGP Goa told ANI.