India: Nagaland govt forms special team to probe into firing incident that killed 14

The government of the north eastern Indian state of Nagaland has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the firing incident that took place on Saturday evening in Mon district, in which 13 civilians and a soldier lost their lives, said an order issued by the state home department signed by Chief Secretary J Alam.
Earlier on Sunday, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio ordered a high-level probe into the reported killings in Oting village in the Mon district of the state.
Earlier on Saturday, Some Naga youth from the village reportedly lost their lives when they were allegedly fired at by forces, who suspected them to be terrorists.
Reportedly, irked villagers torched vehicles of the forces and some people were reportedly shot when security forces opened fire to control the mob.
A day after the reported firing incident, the State government on Sunday prohibited all mobile internet, data services, bulk SMS of all providers in the entire area of Mon district with immediate effect.
