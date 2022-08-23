India: Mumbai-bound flight develops engine snag at Goa airport, passengers disembark safely

The pilot got an engine warning while taxiing

File photo

By PTI Published: Tue 23 Aug 2022, 3:55 PM

An engine of an IndiGo aircraft scheduled to fly to Mumbai with 187 passengers on board developed a snag at the Goa airport on Tuesday afternoon, a senior official said.

All the passengers were disembarked safely by the rescue teams of the Indian Navy, said airport director SVT Dhananjaya Rao.

The aircraft was taken to the taxi bay by the Navy teams, he told PTI.

The Goa airport is a part of the Navy's INS Hansa base.

"IndiGo aircraft 6E 6097 Goa to Mumbai with 187 passengers, including four infants on board had to abort the flight due to a technical snag in the right engine while proceeding to the runway at 1.27 pm," Rao said.

The aircraft returned after taxiing out. The pilot aborted the flight he got an engine warning during taxiing . Passengers will be accommodated on another flight to Mumbai,

The movement of other aircraft was not affected due to the incident.