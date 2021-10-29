India: Mullaperiyar dam opens, Idukki on high alert

PTI

Kerala minister has urged people in the area not to panic.

By Web Desk Published: Fri 29 Oct 2021, 10:04 AM Last updated: Fri 29 Oct 2021, 10:19 AM

The two shutters of the Mullaperiyar dam were opened on Friday morning.

The first spillway shutter was opened at about 7.30 am after which the second second shutter too was raised.

Both shutters were raised by 35 cms.

According to reports at least 3,000 people living downstream of dam were evacuated . The water is expected to reach Idukki reservoir in the neighbouring Kerala soon, and the district hasd been put on high alert.

Roshy Augustine, Kerala Water resources minister of K , in a press release issued on Thursday, urged people not to panic and added that there was nothing to be concerned about. He said the storage capacity of Idukki was 70.5 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) as compared to 12.758 TMC of Mullaperiyar and therefore, the water released from the latter would only raise the former's level by a quarter of a foot.