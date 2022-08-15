India: Mukesh Ambani, family receive death threats; suspect detained

He was also known as the Big Bull of Dalal Street
A man has been taken into cutody after threatening Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his family.
He threatened their life, in three calls made to the Ambani's hospital in Mumbai.
The suspect had called Reliance Foundation Hospital on a landline number this morning, officials have said.
He was traced using the phone number he used to call the hospital, they added.
Officials say that a preliminary investigation suggests that the man is mentally unstable.
The accused is being questioned by the Mumbai Police, and is in their custody.
