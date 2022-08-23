India: More than 400 people rescued from rain-induced floods in Madhya Pradesh

The most-affected areas were Vidisha, Rajgarh, and Ashoknagar

In the last 24 hours, the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) together have rescued over 400 people from floods/excess rain in India's Madhya Pradesh.

The most-affected areas were Vidisha, Rajgarh, and Ashoknagar.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj S Chouhan reviewed situations in rain-affected districts of the state, and stated that assistance would be given by sending helicopters to Vidisha if the need arose.

The Rajgarh Collector informed about the precautions being taken on the increased water levels of Ajnar river, added the CMO.

The Narmadapuram Collector stated that the situation at the Ghats was under control.

According to the Sehore Collector, around 150 civilians were rescued, and that relief work was underway.

Earlier on Monday, a red alert for rainfall had been issued in 39 districts of Madhya Pradesh including Bhopal, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Ratlam, Neemuch and Mandsaur.

Apart from this, moderate rainfall was predicted in 12 districts, including Indore, Gwalior, Dhar and Khargone.

