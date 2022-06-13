India: Moosewala shooter Santosh Jadhav arrested

Surveillance footage of the attack sparked widespread outrage online
Asia23 hours ago
The Pune police have arrested Santosh Jadhav and his aide Navnath Suryavanshi. Jadhav is one of the shooters identified as suspects in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.
Jadhav, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and Suryavanshi were arrested on Sunday in Gujarat by a team of Pune rural police.
The Pune rural police had sent multiple teams to Gujarat and Rajasthan last week to trace Jadhav.They were nabbed in relation to a 2021 murder case registered at Manchar police station in Maharashtra, an official told reporters.
Jadhav was on the run for a year. His and Suryavanshi’s name then cropped up in the Moosewala murder probe.
Multiple police teams from across the country were searching from them.
The Pune rural police had intensified their search and arrested Siddhesh Kamble alias Mahakal, accused of sheltering Jadhav after the 2021 murder case, last week.
Mahakal, a member of the Bishnoi gang, was arrested in a MCOCA case registered against him at the Manchar police station here.
He was also interrogated by the Delhi Police’s special cell and Punjab Police in connection with the Moosewala murder case.
The Mumbai Police had also interrogated Mahakal in about a threat letter sent to scriptwriter Salim Khan and his actor-son Salman Khan.
