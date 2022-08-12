India: Modi set to win 2024 PM election despite Nitish Kumar's walkout, says survey

No tsunami warning has been issued
Current Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to win the country's 2024 prime ministerial elections, says a new survey.
According to the Financial Express, Modi, who has been Prime Minister for eight years, remains the most popular choice among 53 per cent of voters participating in the CVoter-India Today Mood of The Nation survey. This stands against the 9 per cent who backed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the 7 per cent who voted for Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal.
Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance is also voters' top choice to form the Central government two years ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. It would have secured 307 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats and 125 UPA seats if the Lok Sabha elections were held before August 1.
ALSO READ:
However, if the elections were held after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's exit from the NDA, the survey says the NDA would suffer a loss of 21 Lok Sabha seats, bringing down its tally from 307 to 286.
No tsunami warning has been issued
Infection found in throat swab samples from patients with fever
He has no investment in any bonds, shares or mutual funds, does not own any vehicles
Regulatory watchdog PEMRA serves ARY News show-cause notice
Several projects and initiatives are using Facebook and VR to keep stories from the past alive
The country increased fuel prices by over 50 per cent last week
The country's CPI grew less than expected at 2.7 per cent from a year ago in July
He ended his alliance with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance yesterday