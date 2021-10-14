India: Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS, PM Modi wishes him speedy recovery

New Delhi - Singh was admitted to AIIMS on Wednesday evening after he complained of weakness following a fever.

By PTI Published: Thu 14 Oct 2021, 9:14 AM Last updated: Thu 14 Oct 2021, 9:33 AM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished his predecessor Manmohan Singh, who has been admitted to the AIIMS, a speedy recovery.

Singh was admitted to New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Wednesday evening after he complained of weakness following a fever.

Modi tweeted, "I pray for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji."

Earlier, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited the former prime minister and enquired about his health from the doctors treating him.