India: Man kills wife for not serving him food

This could shed light on the evolution of the solar system
Asia22 hours ago
A man allegedly killed his wife following an argument that erupted as she refused to serve him food after both of them consumed drinks together in New Delhi, police said on Saturday.
The next morning, upon realising that he had killed his wife, the man fled with over Rs40,000 cash. He was, however, tracked down and arrested from another location in Delhi, they said.
Police identified the accused as Vinod Kumar Dubey (47), a resident of Sultanpur.
On Friday around 9.20am, a caller informed police that Dubey had beat up his 39-year-old wife Sonali and smothered her with a pillow during an argument, a senior officer said.
A police team inquired with the caller, and the people residing in the area about the accused. The location of the accused was tracked down and he was arrested.
A total of Rs43,280 along with a bag containing his belongings, including a bloodstained pillow have been recovered from his possession, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Pawan Kumar said.
Dubey disclosed that the couple drank together on Thursday night and when he asked her to bring food for him, she refused.
This led to an argument between them and his wife slapped him, Kumar said.
In a fit of rage, he killed his wife. He was trying to flee Delhi along with the cash, but was arrested, police said.
They both got married in 2008, police added.
This could shed light on the evolution of the solar system
Asia22 hours ago
The country has completed the items on its action plans
Asia1 day ago
Move aims to ensure ample domestic supplies and keep a lid on prices
Asia1 day ago
Police fire into the air to break up stone-throwing crowds and torching of railway infrastructure
Asia1 day ago
Top sprint team coach RK Sharma was sacked last week
Asia1 day ago
Three fire tenders have been moved to the spot to douse the fire
Asia1 day ago
'Agnipath' was recently launched by the government in an effort to bring a change in the recruitment process of the Armed Forces
Asia1 day ago
The figure suggests at least 1,600 people have been infected
Asia1 day ago