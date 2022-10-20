India: Man in Kerala charged for beating wife who refused to quit her job

'I have to go for the job to repay the loan,' she could be heard saying in a video, but to no avail

Published: Thu 20 Oct 2022

On Wednesday, the Malayinkeezhu police arrested a 27-year-old man for brutally thrashing his wife and filming it.

The police arrested Dileep, a local of Thiruvananthapuram, who reportedly beat his wife because she was going to work in a supermarket, against his wishes.

In the video, he can be seen thrashing his wife badly.

"I have to go for the job to repay the loan," his wife could be heard saying in the video.

The woman's face was bloodied in the video, that sparked anger on social media.

Acting on a tip-off of a complaint registered by Dileep's wife, the Malayankeezhu police arrested the accused under attempt to murder, and several other charges.

In June, a woman in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district was thrashed and forced to carry her husband on her shoulders wearing a garland of shoes, for her alleged relationship with another man.

The incident occurred in Borpadav village in Dewas district, ANI learned.

A case against 11 named and other unidentified persons was registered.

