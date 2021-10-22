India: Man falls to death after massive fire breaks out in Mumbai apartment

Dubai - No other injuries have been reported thus far

By Web Report Published: Fri 22 Oct 2021, 2:03 PM Last updated: Fri 22 Oct 2021, 3:11 PM

A massive fire broke out at a 61-storey, luxury apartment in Mumbai, killing one person on Friday.

The 30-year-old man had been trying to save himself, but video footage showed him losing his grip and falling from the 19th floor of the Avighna Park Apartment on Currey Road.

No other injuries have been reported thus far, according to ANI News.

Mathrubhumi reported that 16 fire engines were employed to extinguish the blaze.

ALSO READ:

>> India: 13 Covid patients die in hospital fire in Maharashtra

>> India: Woman set on fire over posting video online, dies