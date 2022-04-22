India: Man detained for concealing gold worth Rs3 million under wig

The passenger was travelling from Abu Dhabi to Delhi and was intercepted by officials upon arrival

By Web Desk Published: Fri 22 Apr 2022, 8:03 AM

Delhi Customs officials arrested an Indian man after he allegedly smuggled gold worth Rs3 million into the country by concealing it inside a wig he was wearing.

The accused was intercepted by officials after his arrival at the Delhi airport on Monday from Abu Dhabi.

A detailed personal and baggage search of the passenger resulted in the recovery of three pouches of gold wrapped with an adhesive tape and weighing 686 grams, according to a statement issued by Delhi Customs.

One pouch was hidden under the wig he wore, whereas two others were concealed elsewhere.

The gold was seized and passenger was arrested.

(With inputs from PTI)