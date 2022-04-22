India: Man detained for concealing gold worth Rs3 million under wig

Inflation is an all-time high of 17.5 per cent
Asia2 days ago
Delhi Customs officials arrested an Indian man after he allegedly smuggled gold worth Rs3 million into the country by concealing it inside a wig he was wearing.
The accused was intercepted by officials after his arrival at the Delhi airport on Monday from Abu Dhabi.
A detailed personal and baggage search of the passenger resulted in the recovery of three pouches of gold wrapped with an adhesive tape and weighing 686 grams, according to a statement issued by Delhi Customs.
One pouch was hidden under the wig he wore, whereas two others were concealed elsewhere.
ALSO READ:
The gold was seized and passenger was arrested.
(With inputs from PTI)
Inflation is an all-time high of 17.5 per cent
Asia2 days ago
Move follows public anger over the ruling family’s mismanagement of a crippling economic crisis and calls for resignation
Asia3 days ago
Former Pakistani PM says the violence happened in Punjab Assembly was condemnable and against all democratic norms
Asia4 days ago
The number of people affected by the natural disaster has surpassed 2 million
Asia4 days ago
Stressing on the cause, the country's UN representative cites climate change, floods and drought as the reason
Asia4 days ago
The country's ambitious space programme launched its first astronaut into orbit in 2003
Asia4 days ago
Hundreds of people light candles and display banners during a silent demonstration in Colombo
Asia4 days ago
Voter surveys show Robredo is a distant second behind Marcos Jr
Asia4 days ago