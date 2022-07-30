India: Man creates Burj Khalifa replica with 6,000 ice cream sticks

Genda Bai was collecting firewood when she stumbled across a 4.39 carat diamond
A resident of Vadodara in Gujarat, India, has created an epic10-foot tall replica of Burj Khalifa using just 6,000 ice cream sticks and glue.
Inspired by the world’s tallest building in Dubai, Deepu Rahuja , a peanut vendor, decided to collect wooden ice cream sticks to build the beautiful replica.
"I wanted to create something beautiful and enduring. And what can be more beautiful than Burj Khalifa. So during the day, I used to sell peanuts and after that, I would sit till late hours of the night to build the replica," explained Rahuja.
"It took me several weeks to build it. I had to study its shape and structure to get the dimensions right, of its different parts relative to the whole shape,” he said.
The Burj Khalifa is beautiful not only due to its height, but also due to its shape – as a desert flower,” he added.
Today's youth is engrossed in mobiles and other devices, and social media, and Rahuja wanted to send a message to the youth to do something more constructive though his creation. "I was always interested in painting from my childhood. Inspired by a flower pot made out of choco bar ice cream sticks, I decided to pursue my aspirations of replicating a global icon like Burj Khalifa," he said.
Though Rahuja has never visited Dubai, he is in complete awe of Burj Khalifa. “I hope to see it someday," Rahuja concluded.
