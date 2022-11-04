India: Man brutally kicks migrant boy for leaning on his car, minister offers support to victim

The Kerala resident was caught physically assaulting the six-year-old boy, on CCTV camera

A man from Kerala was reportedly seen physically assaulting a boy who was leaning on his car.

Caught on CCTV footage, the local resident kicked the six-year-old boy and physically assaulted him.

Bystanders were also seen rushing to the boy's rescue. When they attempted to apprehend the man, he offered an explanation and fled the scene.

Local police have arrested the suspect and have charged him with non-bailable warrants, media reports say.

Reports also say that the boy suffered from a severe back injury.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George extended her support to the boy using a Facebook post.

She said in the post, "The Women and Child Development Department will provide support, including legal aid to the child and family. A child from Rajasthan was attacked. The child was seriously injured. The necessary treatment will be ensured. In the CCTV footage that came out, the baby was stunned and could not even understand why he was kicked."

She added that the family had come to the state in search of a livelihood.

