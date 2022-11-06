India: Man bludgeons cousin to death for not feeding dog, arrested

The attack on his convoy, apparently by a lone gunman, killed one man and wounded at least 10 others
Police in Koppam, Kerala on Sunday arrested a person accused of allegedly beating his 21-year-old cousin to death when his dog was not fed, officials said.
The victim, Harshad, 21, was allegedly bludgeoned by his cousin, Hakeem, 27, for not feeding the latter's dog.
Harshad was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.
"Last Friday, a 21-year-old boy was beaten to death by his cousin in Perumbrathody, Mulayankavu in the Palakkad district of Kerala. Harshad was beaten up with a dog belt and a wooden stick", said Koppam police.
"The injured was taken to the hospital by Hakeem along with his friends, stating his cousin [had] fallen from the roof of his house where they both stayed," Koppam Police said.
"However, doctors were sure that the deceased [had been] brutally beaten up as it was evident by the marks on his body," police added.
"Broken ribs and internal bleeding were the cause of his death."
According to police, Harshad and Hakeem lived together and worked with mobile cables at Perumbrathody.
