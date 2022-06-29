India: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray resigns from post

The United Nations has put the death toll at 770 people but warns it could rise further
Asia2 days ago
Uddhav Thackeray announced on Wednesday that he was resigning from his post as Chief Minister of Maharashtra.
The political leader said that he is "not going away forever" and will stand for office again in the future.
He also said that he was resigning as a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council.
ALSO READ:
The United Nations has put the death toll at 770 people but warns it could rise further
Asia2 days ago
To the world, he says: Judge me not by my ancestors, but by my actions
Asia2 days ago
Video had amassed over 27 million views, 3.3 million likes
Asia3 days ago
Thousands lack access to clean water, food after massive earthquake on Wednesday's
Asia3 days ago
Search backed by fishing boats underway for one missing person
Asia3 days ago
Revelation comes amid rumours of plot to assassinate former prime minister
Asia3 days ago
During the meeting the two sides reviewed relations in military fields among others
Asia3 days ago
PTI chairman says he will address gatherings in Rawalpindi and Islamabad
Asia3 days ago