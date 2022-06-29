India: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray resigns from post

By Agencies Published: Wed 29 Jun 2022, 9:04 PM

Uddhav Thackeray announced on Wednesday that he was resigning from his post as Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

The political leader said that he is "not going away forever" and will stand for office again in the future.

He also said that he was resigning as a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

