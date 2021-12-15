India: Lone survivor of chopper crash IAF Group Captain Varun Singh dies in hospital

Thirty-four incoming and outgoing flights were delayed
Indian Air Force (IAF) Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the Tamil Nadu helicopter crash, died in the hospital on Wednesday after succumbing to his injuries.
"IAF is deeply saddened to inform the passing away of braveheart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21. IAF offers sincere condolences and stands firmly with the bereaved family," IAF said on Twitter.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Singh on Twitter, writing: "Group Captain Varun Singh served the nation with pride, valour and utmost professionalism. I am extremely anguished by his passing away. His rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. Condolences to his family and friends."
The military helicopter, carrying Indian defence chief General Bipin Rawat, crashed on December 8 in Coonor near Tamil Nadu's Nilgiri hill district.
