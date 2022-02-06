India: Lata Mangeshkar cremated with full state honours in Mumbai

It’s unclear how long the cameras had been in the restroom
Asia1 day ago
The last rites of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar were conducted at Shivaji Park on Sunday in Mumbai with full state honours.
The vehicle in which her body was taken to the stadium was completely decorated with white flowers and also had a massive photo of hers. The coffin in which her mortal remains were placed was also wrapped in tricolour as the army marched along.
For the final rites, Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to pay his last respects.
Several celebrities were present at the funeral including actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, singer Anuradha Podwal, musician Shankar Mahadevan, actor Vidya Balan and her husband and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur. They paid floral tributes to the late iconic singer.
Prominent ministers including Uddhav Thackeray, Raj Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, Piyush Goyal and Sharad Pawar were also present.
Officials of the Indian armed forces carried her mortal remains and paid the full state honours.
Eight priests dressed in white arrived to conduct the final rites. Blocks of sandalwood were placed at her body while the priests chanted the mantras.
Late Lata Mangeshkar’s brother Hridaynath accompanied by his son Aadinath Mangeshkar lit the funeral pyre. She also received a gun salute during the last rites.
The veteran singer died at the age of 92 on Sunday due to multiple organ failure.
She was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.
Two-day national mourning will be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar, government sources informed on Sunday.
