India: Landslides and floods kill 25 in Kerala

The pink and green jumpsuits, made famous by the hit Netflix show, is jumpstarting an industry hit hard by the pandemic
Asia3 days ago
At least 25 people have died in landslides and floods triggered by heavy rains in India’s Kerala state, officials said on Suday, as rescuers scoured for survivors in muddy debris and the military flew in emergency supplies.
Residents were cut off in parts of Kerala as the rains, which started to intensify from late on Friday, swelled rivers and flooded roads.
Some 11 bodies have been found so far in Idukki district and another 14 in Kottayam district, officials said, after the areas were hit by landslides and flash floods. Thousands of people have been evacuated and at least 100 relief camps have been set up, Kerala’s Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. The army, navy and airforce are assisting with flood relief and
The pink and green jumpsuits, made famous by the hit Netflix show, is jumpstarting an industry hit hard by the pandemic
Asia3 days ago
No other injuries have been reported thus far
Asia4 days ago
Actor asks Indian Prime Minister Modi to issue cards for those with artificial limbs
Asia4 days ago
Visit may be Russian president's last face-to-face meeting with a foreign dignitary as Covid curbs come into effect next week
Asia4 days ago
Two people rescued, 4 still missing
Asia4 days ago
Success of the vaccination campaign credited with driving down coronavirus cases since the devastating months at the start of the year.
Asia5 days ago
Millions of Indian households are facing strains on their budgets
Asia5 days ago
Indian states of Uttarakhand and Kerala worst hit by battering rains
Asia5 days ago