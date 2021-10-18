India: Landslides and floods kill 25 in Kerala

AFP

Kottayam - Rescuers scoured for survivors in muddy debris and the military flew in emergency supplies

By AFP Published: Mon 18 Oct 2021, 12:14 AM

At least 25 people have died in landslides and floods triggered by heavy rains in India’s Kerala state, officials said on Suday, as rescuers scoured for survivors in muddy debris and the military flew in emergency supplies.

Residents were cut off in parts of Kerala as the rains, which started to intensify from late on Friday, swelled rivers and flooded roads.

Some 11 bodies have been found so far in Idukki district and another 14 in Kottayam district, officials said, after the areas were hit by landslides and flash floods. Thousands of people have been evacuated and at least 100 relief camps have been set up, Kerala’s Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. The army, navy and airforce are assisting with flood relief and