India: Landslide kills 14 in eastern India, nearly 50 others feared dead

Two men film the crime, claim responsibility for murdering tailor
Asia1 day ago
At least 14 people have died and another four dozen are feared to have been killed after a massive landslide in a remote area of the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, officials said on Thursday.
Rescue workers battled heavy rains to pull out 19 survivors from the rubble on Thursday morning after the landslide at a railway construction site, where workers were sleeping in a makeshift camp overnight, in the early hours.
The army has been drafted in to join the search, but officials were not optimistic.
The chances of the remaining people surviving are very thin considering the fact that the landslide occurred around 2 a.m., Haulianlal Guite, district magistrate of Noney district in Manipur, told Reuters by telephone.
This month unprecedented rains have lashed India’s northeastern states and neighbouring Bangladesh, killing more than 150 people.
Millions have been also displaced by the catastrophic floods in recent weeks, and in some low lying areas houses have been submerged.
“Relentless search operations will continue during the night,” a statement from the Indian army said.
Army helicopters were on standby and assisting in rescue operations at the site of the landslide.
“Engineering equipment including dozers have been pressed into service for creating access to the incident site and help in the rescue efforts,” the army said.
Two men film the crime, claim responsibility for murdering tailor
Asia1 day ago
Country will ban manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of identified single-use plastic items
Asia2 days ago
He died at his residence in Mumbai
Asia2 days ago
The Alt News co-founder was sent to police custody for a day
Asia2 days ago
The total death toll from the quake stands at 1,150, officials say
Asia3 days ago
The United Nations has put the death toll at 770 people but warns it could rise further
Asia3 days ago
To the world, he says: Judge me not by my ancestors, but by my actions
Asia3 days ago
Video had amassed over 27 million views, 3.3 million likes
Asia4 days ago