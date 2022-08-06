India: Landslide hits Munnar, Kerala district on alert

It has destroyed around one acre of agriculture in the area

Photo: ANI

By ANI Published: Sat 6 Aug 2022, 11:24 AM

A heavy landslide has been reported on Friday in Munnar's Kundala estate in Kerala, leading to a temple and two shops being completely engulfed.

The landslide hit the Munnar-Vattavada route, after that the route was covered with debris of huge rocks and mud. Now, the spot has been completely isolated.

No casualty has been reported till now. Around 175 families were shifted to a relief camp in the Pudukkudi division from their houses after being alerted about the situation.

The disastrous landslide has destroyed around one acre of agriculture in the area.

According to the president of Vattavada Panchayat Kavita V Kumar, "It is very difficult to go to the village because almost every road has been completely destroyed and we have lost electricity connectivity".

"We were informed about the landslide at midnight and somehow we reached on road within fifteen minutes. We were asked to move to the nearby school," said a native person Palaniswamy.

Kerala is experiencing continuous rains, which are wreaking havoc in the state. Due to the rain, life has been disturbed all around the state.

