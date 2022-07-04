India: Lalu Prasad Yadav hospitalised after fall from stairs

Former Prime Minister's PTI party gets permission to use capital's Parade Ground for protest
Asia1 day ago
RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav was admitted to a hospital on Sunday after he reportedly fell down a flight of stairs.
He has reportedly suffered a minor fracture in his right shoulder, further deteriorating his health, ANI says.
"Lalu Prasad Yadav Ji is undergoing treatment in AIIMS, Delhi. His creatinine level was 4.5 when he was in Ranchi. It increased to 5.1 when it was tested in Delhi. It reached 5.9 when tested again. So the infection is increasing," party leader and his son, Tejashwi Yadav, said to local media.
Recently, a court in Patna released Yadav's passport for its renewal. It had been earlier seized after he was convicted in a fodder scam.
ALSO READ:
Former Prime Minister's PTI party gets permission to use capital's Parade Ground for protest
Asia1 day ago
Dozens still missing as Territorial Army continues rescue efforts
Asia1 day ago
Border forces hand boy back to parents after incident
Asia1 day ago
Search operations for 12 missing Territorial Army personnel and 26 civilians continue
Asia1 day ago
It was not immediately known what caused the explosion
Asia2 days ago
Full list of banned items, alternatives, penalties; all you need to know
Asia2 days ago
The revised rate comes into effect on July 1
Asia2 days ago
He warns that there will be no tolerance for foreign interference in the region's affairs
Asia2 days ago