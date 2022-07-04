India: Lalu Prasad Yadav hospitalised after fall from stairs

He has reportedly suffered a minor fracture in his right shoulder

Lalu Prasad jailed in fodder scam case

By Web Desk Published: Mon 4 Jul 2022, 9:20 AM

RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav was admitted to a hospital on Sunday after he reportedly fell down a flight of stairs.

He has reportedly suffered a minor fracture in his right shoulder, further deteriorating his health, ANI says.

"Lalu Prasad Yadav Ji is undergoing treatment in AIIMS, Delhi. His creatinine level was 4.5 when he was in Ranchi. It increased to 5.1 when it was tested in Delhi. It reached 5.9 when tested again. So the infection is increasing," party leader and his son, Tejashwi Yadav, said to local media.

Recently, a court in Patna released Yadav's passport for its renewal. It had been earlier seized after he was convicted in a fodder scam.

ALSO READ: