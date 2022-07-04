UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

India: Lalu Prasad Yadav hospitalised after fall from stairs

He has reportedly suffered a minor fracture in his right shoulder

Lalu Prasad jailed in fodder scam case
Lalu Prasad jailed in fodder scam case

By Web Desk

Published: Mon 4 Jul 2022, 9:20 AM

RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav was admitted to a hospital on Sunday after he reportedly fell down a flight of stairs.

He has reportedly suffered a minor fracture in his right shoulder, further deteriorating his health, ANI says.

"Lalu Prasad Yadav Ji is undergoing treatment in AIIMS, Delhi. His creatinine level was 4.5 when he was in Ranchi. It increased to 5.1 when it was tested in Delhi. It reached 5.9 when tested again. So the infection is increasing," party leader and his son, Tejashwi Yadav, said to local media.

Recently, a court in Patna released Yadav's passport for its renewal. It had been earlier seized after he was convicted in a fodder scam.

ALSO READ:


More news from Asia