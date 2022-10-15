India: Kerala fisherman wins Rs7 million lottery hours after bank attachment notice

The apex court had earlier reserved its order on petitions challenging the Karnataka High Court upholding the ban on the garment in educational institutions
In what could be an interesting instance of fate on one's side, a Kerala fisherman won a lottery on the same day that he got an attachment notice of his house from the bank, for defaulting on a loan payment.
Pookunju — a fisherman in the Kollam district of Kerala — won the Akshaya lottery of the state government, amounting to Rs7 million.
On October 12, he bought a lottery ticket at around 1pm, which would have won him Rs 70 lakh. After he returned home that day, he learnt that the Union Bank Karunagapally had sent him an attachment notice, due to his inability to repay a loan amount of Rs900,000 that he had taken to build his house.
The fisherman, who has a family including two children, was in despair, because of which he was indecisive about selling the house.
However, fate was beaming upon him, because within hours of receipt of the bank notice, his brother called him up in the evening to inform Pookunju that the latter had won a massive sum in the Akshaya lottery.
The fisherman went to the same bank the next day to collect the winning amount of Rs7 million. He now plans to close the loan and open a small-scale business for a living.
