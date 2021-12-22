India: Kerala Congress working president, MLA PT Thomas passes away

Thomas passed away at a private hospital in Vellore

Photo: ANI

By Web Desk Published: Wed 22 Dec 2021, 9:40 AM Last updated: Wed 22 Dec 2021, 9:52 AM

Thomas passed away at a private hospital in Vellore on Wednesday.

The 70-year-old politician was under treatment for cancer for a long time.

He is a former Member of Parliament who represented the Idukki Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala and was twice elected MLA – in 2016 from Idukki and later from Thoduppuzha.