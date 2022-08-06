India: Jagdeep Dhankhar wins vice-presidential election

One of them gave birth there
NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday won the vice-presidential election by bagging more than 500 votes, while opposition candidate Margaret Alva polled less than 200 votes, sources said.
Sources said after counting of 725 votes that were polled, as many as 15 were found to be invalid.
As many as 55 MPs did not vote in the vice presidential election held from 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday.
The Trinamool Congress, which has a total of 36 MPs, including 23 in Lok Sabha, had abstained from the election. However, two of its MPs had cast their ballots.
Nuclear weapons are nonsense, the UN Secretary-General says
PTI lawmakers had tendered resignation en masse on April 11 after Khan was ousted through a no-confidence vote
Primary investigations reveal explosives were placed in a vegetable cart
The past month saw 133 per cent more rain than the average for the past 30 years, authorities say
The country has dispatched navy ships, warplanes and launched missiles in military exercises after her visit to the island
The intense exercises are set to run until noon local time on Sunday
The cause is still unknown, and all victims have so far been identified as nationals, the police said