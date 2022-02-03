India intalls its most powerful supercomputers at Bangalore institute

The Pakistani Prime Minister will also seek Chinese support in areas of finance, trade and investment
The Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore (IISc) commissioned Param Pravega, one of the most powerful supercomputers in the country, it announced on Thursday.
It has a total supercomputing capacity of 3.3 petaflops and has been installed under the National Supercomputing Mission.
Ten supercomputer systems have so far been deployed under the mission at top institutes including the Indian Institute of Science, the Indian Institutes of Technology, the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research and the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC).
Param Pravega has been designed by C-DAC and a majority of the components have been manufactured and assembled in India. It hosts several program development tools, utilities, and libraries for developing and executing High Performance Computing applications.
The new supercomputer is expected to boost research in multiple areas including relating to Covid-19 and other infectious diseases, designing new molecules with antibacterial and antiviral properties, study climate change, green energy, analyse aircraft engines and hypersonic flight vehicles and other crucial areas.
The 10 supercomputer systems set up by NSM across India have a cumulative computing power of 17 petaflops. “These systems have greatly helped faculty members and students carry out major R&D activities, including developing platforms for genomics and drug discovery, studying urban environmental issues, establishing flood warning and prediction systems, and optimising telecom networks," said the IISc.
