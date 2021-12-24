India: IITs see rise in job offers; average salaries higher

The highest package touched almost $290,000 per annum

PTI file

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 24 Dec 2021, 3:19 PM

Top international companies have once again returned to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), the elite engineering and technology institutes, offering jobs both in India and abroad to the brightest of students at hefty salaries.

According to media reports, leading IITs at Delhi, Mumbai, Kanpur, Chennai, Kharagpur, Roorkee, Guwahati and Varanasi were offering international jobs with annual salaries ranging from Rs21.5 million to Rs24 million (Dh1.05 million to Dh1.18 million) and about Rs18 million (Dh880,000) for domestic ones.

India has 23 IITs spread across the country. The top ones, featuring in global rankings, are in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kanpur and Kharagpur.

The offers made by the companies this year are significantly higher than what they made in 2020.

The highest packages by the multinationals were at IIT Bombay (IITs have retained the original names including Bombay and Madras), and IIT Roorkee, almost touching $290,000 per annum. IIT Delhi saw a hefty, 45 per cent increase in offerings during the first phase as compared to last year.

The leading companies that queued up at the IITs include Microsoft, Google, Goldman Sachs, American Express, EXL Analytics and Reliance.

ALSO READ:

IIT Kharagpur (in West Bengal) said it has created an “all-time highest placement record in the history of IITs” in its first phase with over 1,100 offers by December 3, the third day of placements.

More than 1,500 students were placed by the seventh day of the drive, surpassing all the previous years’ total placement figures, it said.