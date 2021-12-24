India: IITs see rise in job offers; average salaries higher

It will be ready by March 2023 and will pass through Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, MP, Gujarat and Maharashtra
Asia3 days ago
Top international companies have once again returned to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), the elite engineering and technology institutes, offering jobs both in India and abroad to the brightest of students at hefty salaries.
According to media reports, leading IITs at Delhi, Mumbai, Kanpur, Chennai, Kharagpur, Roorkee, Guwahati and Varanasi were offering international jobs with annual salaries ranging from Rs21.5 million to Rs24 million (Dh1.05 million to Dh1.18 million) and about Rs18 million (Dh880,000) for domestic ones.
India has 23 IITs spread across the country. The top ones, featuring in global rankings, are in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kanpur and Kharagpur.
The offers made by the companies this year are significantly higher than what they made in 2020.
The highest packages by the multinationals were at IIT Bombay (IITs have retained the original names including Bombay and Madras), and IIT Roorkee, almost touching $290,000 per annum. IIT Delhi saw a hefty, 45 per cent increase in offerings during the first phase as compared to last year.
The leading companies that queued up at the IITs include Microsoft, Google, Goldman Sachs, American Express, EXL Analytics and Reliance.
ALSO READ:
IIT Kharagpur (in West Bengal) said it has created an “all-time highest placement record in the history of IITs” in its first phase with over 1,100 offers by December 3, the third day of placements.
More than 1,500 students were placed by the seventh day of the drive, surpassing all the previous years’ total placement figures, it said.
It will be ready by March 2023 and will pass through Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, MP, Gujarat and Maharashtra
Asia3 days ago
Typhoon caused around 200 fatalities and left thousands homeless
Asia3 days ago
Storm tore off roofs, uprooted trees, toppled concrete power poles, smashed wooden houses to pieces, wiped out crops and flooded villages
Asia3 days ago
Many of Dinagat’s 128,000 residents sheltered in evacuation centres ahead of the storm and are now stranded
Asia4 days ago
Fund will be set up under the Islamic Development Bank, Shah Mahmood Qureshi says
Asia4 days ago
Three trucks on the bridge fell off it and one car was crushed under the debris
Asia4 days ago
State's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemns killings, promises strict action
Asia5 days ago
Heavy rains have caused rivers to overflow, submerge urban areas
Asia5 days ago