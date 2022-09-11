India: IIT JEE Advanced results declared, check online

RK Shishir has topped the examination

By Web Desk Published: Sun 11 Sep 2022, 9:47 AM

India's IIT JEE Advanced examination results have been declared. Candidates can check their results and download their scorecard online at jeeadv.ac.in.

Media reports have said that RK Shishir has topped the examination with 314 out of 360 marks.

In paper 1 and 2 of the examination, there were a total of 1,55,538 candidates that appeared. Of all those who appeared, 40,712 have qualified.

ALSO READ: