India: How this rural Kerala ration shop is giving customers a high-tech shopping experience

The outlet even has an enclosure for shoppers to enjoy music or watch TV shows if there are long queues

By Web Desk Published: Sat 20 Nov 2021, 5:59 PM Last updated: Sat 20 Nov 2021, 6:25 PM

If you happen to pass by Kadampuzha village in Kerala, you might for a moment be taken aback looking at the fancy, 4,000 sq ft outlet. And you would hardly believe it if told that it is a mere ration shop (ARD number 168), which sells ordinary stuff to people.

Kadmpuzha Moosa, the working president of the Kerala State Retail Ration Dealers Association, has jazzed up the ration outlet, letting the villagers enjoy the comfort of modern shopping.

“You will not have to go into a congested room any more for billing and collecting your ration goods,” Moosa told a newspaper about the state’s first suave shop.

“You can buy your ration enjoying the high-tech facility.”

The outlet was inaugurated by a state minister on Saturday and local elected officials and bureaucrats were present at the function. Moosa recalls the days when consumers had “to suck out liquids like kerosene and oil from large cans.” The new outlet features sensor-aided gadgets that lets the buyer place a can or bottle under a tap to fill it.

“The kerosene allotted to them will be poured automatically into their bottle or can,” he said.

“Everything will be automated.” And if there’s a long queue, customers can sit back and relax in an enclosure and listen to music or watch their favourite TV serial.

Other features include a large digital screen that provides information including the products they have bought and the quantity and weight.