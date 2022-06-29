India: Hindu man's slaying stokes tensions in Udaipur city

During the meeting the two sides reviewed relations in military fields among others
Asia2 days ago
Mobile internet services and large gatherings remained restricted in India’s western Udaipur city on Wednesday, a day after police arrested two men accused of killing a tailor in a suspected religious attack.
The man, Kanhaiya Lal, was stabbed multiple times inside his tailoring shop Tuesday by two cleaver-wielding men who also filmed the attack, news agency Press Trust of India reported. The two men later claimed responsibility for the killing in another video and threatened to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the same manner.
Lal’s killing has led to tensions in Udaipur and across the Rajasthan state, prompting authorities to rush additional police into the city to counter any religious unrest.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot ensured a speedy investigation into Lal’s killing. He said the criminals will be punished and urged people not to share the video on social media because of its highly inflammatory content.
“I again appeal to all to maintain peace,” Gehlot said Tuesday in a tweet.
India’s home ministry has dispatched a team of its anti-terror agency to Rajasthan to investigate whether the killing had any links to terrorist groups. So far, the state police have not charged the two arrested men with terrorism.
