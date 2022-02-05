India: Govt willing to enforce tougher rules on social media if political parties agree

The bodies of four women and one man were recovered
Asia2 days ago
The Indian government is willing to bring tougher rules to ensure social media platforms are accountable and ensure citizens' safety on the internet if there is consensus among political parties in parliament, Ashwini Vaishnaw, the electronics and IT minister said on Friday.
Responding to calls for more accountability from social media, the minister said the government takes action on the basis of reports by the computer emergency response team or the ministry.
"There is also a central portal where such cases can be registered and forwarded to the relevant law enforcement agency," he said. "I agree with you that we have to come forward as a society and create greater accountability."
Vaishnaw asserted that if there is parliamentary consensus, "we are willing to provide even stricter social media rules. I personally believe that for the protection of our citizens, we must make the rules stricter."
He noted that whenever the government tried to regulate social media, "the Opposition says we are attacking freedom of speech. We need to bring a consensus to create an accountable social media ecosystem where women can feel safe."
ALSO READ:
Last week, the government had asked social media intermediaries how they were tackling fake news, anti-India content and other controversial issues on their platforms.
"We explained to them the entire process of how, despite employing the available mechanisms for content review, some of it manages to escape the scrutiny of algorithms and machines," an executive who attended the meeting told the media.
"While we are always working on improving the process, some of the content will always have to be flagged for takedown," added another executive.
The bodies of four women and one man were recovered
Asia2 days ago
The defence ministry had first allowed it on an experimental basis six years ago
Asia2 days ago
Thousands of citizens waiting abroad for space to open in the military-run border quarantine hotels
Asia3 days ago
Union Cabinet approved the Budget 2022-23 presented by Finance Minister
Asia3 days ago
At least 58 people have been arrested since last week after posting notices on Facebook that their shops and businesses would be closed on Tuesday
Asia4 days ago
Imran Khan’s special adviser on religious affairs and religious harmony assured Pakistani Christians that the attackers would be apprehended
Asia4 days ago
Thousands of citizens wanting to return home have faced delays due to a bottleneck of people in the country’s border quarantine system
Asia4 days ago
The Pakistani Prime Minister will also seek Chinese support in areas of finance, trade and investment
Asia5 days ago