India: Former Yes Bank CEO granted regular bail by Delhi High Court in money laundering case

The Rs4.66 billion case is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate

Photo: ANI

By ANI Published: Fri 25 Nov 2022, 10:33 AM

On Friday, the Delhi High Court granted regular bail to former Managing Director and CEO of Yes Bank Rana Kapoor in a Rs4.66 billion money laundering case.

The case is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

On Friday, the Bench of Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain granted bail to him.

The trial court in October last year, took cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Chargesheet (Prosecution Complaint) filed against Avantha group promoter Gautam Thapar involving Yes Bank's Rana Kapoor and several employees in connection with money laundering case.

According to the ED, an ECIR was registered against Gautam Thapar, Avantha Realty Ltd, Oyster Buildwell Pvt Ltd. and others, alleging criminal breach of trust, cheating, criminal conspiracy and forgery for diversion/ misappropriation of public money during the period 2017 to 2019.

ALSO READ: