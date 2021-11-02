India: Former Kerala CM Achutanandan admitted to ICU

The 98-year-old veteran CPM leader has been inactive for last few years due to poor health.

By ANI Published: Tue 2 Nov 2021, 5:08 PM

Former Kerala Chief Minister and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader VS Achuthanandan is being monitored in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after being diagnosed with Acute Gastroenteritis followed by dyselectrolemia and altered renal function.

“Former Chief Minister, VS Achutanandan, 98 years was admitted to Shree Utharadom Thirunal Hospital, Pattom on October 31, 2021. He has been diagnosed with acute gastroenteritis followed by dyselectrolemia and altered renal function. He is being closely monitored in the ICU,” said a statement from the medical superintendent of the hospital.

Achutanandan has been inactive over the last few years due to poor health. Two years back he had suffered a stroke. He has the distinction of being Kerala's oldest chief minister when took over the office in 2006.