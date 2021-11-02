India: Former Kerala CM Achutanandan admitted to ICU

The activists have clashed repeatedly with security forces along the route.
Asia3 days ago
Former Kerala Chief Minister and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader VS Achuthanandan is being monitored in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after being diagnosed with Acute Gastroenteritis followed by dyselectrolemia and altered renal function.
“Former Chief Minister, VS Achutanandan, 98 years was admitted to Shree Utharadom Thirunal Hospital, Pattom on October 31, 2021. He has been diagnosed with acute gastroenteritis followed by dyselectrolemia and altered renal function. He is being closely monitored in the ICU,” said a statement from the medical superintendent of the hospital.
Achutanandan has been inactive over the last few years due to poor health. Two years back he had suffered a stroke. He has the distinction of being Kerala's oldest chief minister when took over the office in 2006.
The activists have clashed repeatedly with security forces along the route.
Asia3 days ago
Mumbai’s massive evening peak hour traffic snarls resulted in his lawyers getting stuck in the traffic.
Asia4 days ago
The blaze killed 46 people and injured many others
Asia4 days ago
It will take effect in September 2022 for large companies, and in June 2023 for others that are listed
Asia4 days ago
Police battalions seen attempting to control fans swarming towards hospital
Asia4 days ago
He was arrested in the aftermath of a February 1 coup.
Asia4 days ago
New administration starts to take over Afghanistan's network of foreign delegations.
Asia4 days ago
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee welcomes Paes to the party fold.
Asia4 days ago