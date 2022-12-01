India flights: Mumbai airport servers down; passengers face long wait, say reports

According to authorities, manual passes are now being issued to passengers

According to media reports, servers in Terminal 2 of Mumbai International Airport are currently down. Large queues of passengers waiting to drop off baggage are reportedly collecting at counters.

"Due to the server [being] down at Mumbai International Airport, the crowd is slightly more than normal", the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) said in a statement.

"The crowd is being managed well, and there is no chaos as manual passes are being issued."