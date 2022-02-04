India: Five labourers killed as under-construction building collapses

Thousands of citizens waiting abroad for space to open in the military-run border quarantine hotels
The structure of an under-construction building in Pune collapsed late at night on Thursday leading to the death of five labourers and injuries to several others, said local police.
"Ten labourers who were working underneath a structure of iron rods got trapped after the structure suddenly collapsed on them," said Sunil Gilbile, Chief Fire Officer.
The primary investigation suggests that the incident happened due to a lack of precautionary measures at the site.
"Five people have died on spot, two are critically injured while three have suffered minor injuries. The primary report suggests that precautionary measures are not in place at this site," said Rohidas Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pune Police.
The local MLA Sunil Tingre also visited the spot to monitor the relief operation.
"I have come to know that construction on this site goes on for 24 hours continuously. So we have no idea for how long these labourers were working. They must be tired, which might have led to the mishap. Other labourers present here have informed me that the injured belong to Bihar," he said.
The authorities have launched an investigation into the reason for the collapse. More details are awaited.
