India: Fire kills two in high-rise building in Mumbai, 15 injured

No major material damage to ship as situation brought under control due to swift response.
Asia3 days ago
At least two people were killed and over 15 injured when a large fire broke out in a multi-storey residential building in India’s financial capital Mumbai on Saturday, authorities said.
Dozens of fire fighting trucks rushed to douse the flames and rescue hundreds of residents from the 20-storey building in the centre of Mumbai city.
ALSO READ:
Footage from the scene showed a massive plume of smoke filling the sky, with flames coming out from the 18th floor of the building.
“Fire has been doused and people have been rescued,” Kishori Pednekar, the city’s mayor, told Reuters, adding that the cause of the fire was not known yet.
No major material damage to ship as situation brought under control due to swift response.
Asia3 days ago
Three policemen and three assailants were killed in the shootouts
Asia3 days ago
From March, booster shots for the elderly will be administered six months after the second shots, rather than the originally planned eight months
Asia4 days ago
The Philippines' foreign minister condemned last week's sentencing of the Nobel laureate
Asia5 days ago
North Korea has not officially reported any Covid-19 cases and has imposed strict anti-virus measures
Asia5 days ago
This comes hours after a massive volcanic eruption near Tonga
Asia6 days ago
A federal minister said that one of the purposes of opening the PR programme was to attract rich Afghans
Asia6 days ago
The country has an outstanding debt of $7 billion to be repaid in 2022
Asia6 days ago