India: Explosion at firecracker factory kills six women

Thirteen others were injured

By Reuters Published: Tue 22 Feb 2022, 1:23 PM

An explosion at a firecracker factory in the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday morning killed six women and injured 13 other people, a police officer said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the incident in the Una district of the northern state and investigations were ongoing to see if the factory had a licence to operate, Superintendent of Police Arijit Sen said.

