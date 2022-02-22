India: Explosion at firecracker factory kills six women

Authorities have identified 28 strategic locations across nine states
Asia3 days ago
An explosion at a firecracker factory in the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday morning killed six women and injured 13 other people, a police officer said.
It was not immediately clear what caused the incident in the Una district of the northern state and investigations were ongoing to see if the factory had a licence to operate, Superintendent of Police Arijit Sen said.
ALSO READ:
Authorities have identified 28 strategic locations across nine states
Asia3 days ago
The country is the world's third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases
Asia3 days ago
He had tried to ram them with his car to prevent a street robbery
Asia4 days ago
Eleven others given life in prison for terror blasts that killed 56, injured over 200
Asia4 days ago
Government rules specify that all poultry birds and eggs within a 1km radius of the affected area have to be destroyed
Asia4 days ago
In 2019, India generated over 660,000 tonnes of plastic waste and just 60 per cent of it was recycled
Asia4 days ago
Gates has meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan during first-ever visit to country.
Asia4 days ago
Their pending execution has sparked an outcry among rights groups because of their reported disabilities
Asia4 days ago