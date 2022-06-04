India: Eight killed,15 injured in boiler explosion at factory

US announces $700 million weapons package for Kyiv, including advanced rocket systems
Asia2 days ago
At least eight workers died and 15 were injured when a boiler exploded at a chemical factory in western Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district on Saturday afternoon, police said.
About 25 people were in area in the factory when the incident occurred.
The impact of the explosion was so intense that the roofs of some of the factories located in the vicinity were damaged. It took three hours for the fire tenders to douse the blaze in the factory.
Inspector General of Police (Meerut range) Praveen Kumar said that eight persons lost their lives.
Out of the 17 remaining people, 15 were hospitalised while the rest suffered minor injuries.
The factory is located adjacent to a CNG pump.
Rescue and relief measures were continuing at the site, according to officials.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.
“The chief minister has directed district administration officers to go to the spot and oversee rescue and relief measures and extend all possible help to the victims and their families,” the CM’s office tweeted.
UP minister for industrial development Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ expressed grief over the loss of lives.
“May God give peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear the immense loss. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” the minister tweeted.
US announces $700 million weapons package for Kyiv, including advanced rocket systems
Asia2 days ago
'The team will meet senior group members and discuss India’s humanitarian assistance to Kabul'
Asia2 days ago
The 24-year-old and his friends allegedly convinced their victims to apply for fraudulent government subsidies
Asia2 days ago
Islamabad sent tribal elders as intermediaries to talk to Pakistani Taliban
Asia2 days ago
Announcement comes amid claims that Berlin has been slow to provide with weapons
Asia3 days ago
One of the 10 arrested is a doctor who operated on poor patients
Asia3 days ago
The Indian musician passed away suddenly after a concert on Tuesday
Asia3 days ago
Besides discussing bilateral relations, leaders will also exchange views on regional and international issues
Asia3 days ago