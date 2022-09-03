India: Earthquake of 4.9 magnitude hits Andaman and Nicobar islands

The epicentre of the earthquake was 108 kilometers

By ANI Published: Sat 3 Sep 2022, 6:33 AM

An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 on the Richter scale was recorded by the National Center for Seismology on Friday afternoon at Andaman and Nicobar islands.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.9, Occurred on 02-09-2022, 12:43:03 IST, Lat: 14.11 and Long: 93.49, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 108km NNE of Diglipur, in Andaman and Nicobar island, India."

According to the initial information, the epicentre of the earthquake was 108 kilometers in the North-Northeast (NNE) of Diglipur in Andaman and Nicobar islands, and the depth was of around 10 kilometres.

The earthquake occurred at around 12:43 pm yesterday.

However, no casualties or damages or life loss were reported by authorities so far.

ALSO READ: