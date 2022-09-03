India: Earthquake of 4.9 magnitude hits Andaman and Nicobar islands

It has two operational aircraft carriers, which will bolster its maritime security
An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 on the Richter scale was recorded by the National Center for Seismology on Friday afternoon at Andaman and Nicobar islands.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.9, Occurred on 02-09-2022, 12:43:03 IST, Lat: 14.11 and Long: 93.49, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 108km NNE of Diglipur, in Andaman and Nicobar island, India."
According to the initial information, the epicentre of the earthquake was 108 kilometers in the North-Northeast (NNE) of Diglipur in Andaman and Nicobar islands, and the depth was of around 10 kilometres.
The earthquake occurred at around 12:43 pm yesterday.
However, no casualties or damages or life loss were reported by authorities so far.
