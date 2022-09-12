India: Doctor leaves car in traffic, runs for 45 mins to perform surgery

Bengaluru is infamous for its congestion which causes ambulance, commute delays

A doctor in the Indian city of Bengaluru ran 45 minutes to perform a surgery, since his car was stuck in traffic.

Bengaluru is well-known for its severe traffic jams that result in commute delays and in critical care unable to reach patients in time.

On August 30, Dr Govind Nandakumar, a gastroenterology surgeon, got stuck in traffic while he was on his way to perform a scheduled gallbladder surgery.

Realising that the traffic was not clearing due to waterlogging and heavy rains, he got out of the car and ran to the hospital which was 3km away.

According to a statement given to Times of India, Nandakumar wanted to perform the surgery on time since his patient was prepped for the procedure, and was not allowed to eat until the surgery was completed.

According to NDTV, Dr Nandakumar's team was ready to induce anesthesia on the patient and did so as soon as he reached the hospital. The doctor was able to perform the procedure immediately. The surgery was successful, and the patient was discharged on time.

Waterlogging has clogged many streets in the city, after it received 28.1 mm rainfall last week, 368 per cent more than average, according to Reuters.

