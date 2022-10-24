India: Delhi's air quality remains in 'poor' category on Diwali morning

Mon 24 Oct 2022

On Diwali morning, Delhiites woke up to see a blanket of smog, as the air quality remained in the "poor" category, with the overall air quality index (AQI) at 276.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the AQI in the overall Delhi region was in the "poor" category at 276. However, in Noida, the Delhi University area, and Lodhi Road, the AQI remained in the "very poor" category at 309, 319 and 314 respectively.

As a result, the Delhi government has banned the production, storage, sale, and bursting of firecrackers this year as well, with fines and jail terms in case of violations.

In a bid to reduce vehicular pollution, the Delhi Government also announced the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign.

Under the campaign, public representatives and officials will motivate commuters to turn their vehicles off at red lights, in a bid to curb vehicular pollution.

The air quality in the national capital is also affected because of stubble burning in surrounding states of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan in the winter.

