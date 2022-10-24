India: Delhi police arrests 29 gamblers, seizes Rs5.8 million

79-year-old former leader unexpectedly led out of Great Hall by two men during closing ceremony
Delhi Police arrested 29 people, including 7 women, for gambling at Hotel City West End in Delhi, an official said on Sunday.
They also recovered Rs5.85 million, and 10 sets of playing cards.
"Keeping in mind the instances of gambling on the occasion of Diwali, like every year, all the SHOs and operational teams were instructed to identify and take strict action on such activities," DCP Ghanshyam Bansal said.
"A source informed that large-scale gambling is a regular affair in Hotel City West End on Club Road Punjabi Bagh. The source was further asked by the police to watch the activities being carried out at the said hotel," the police officer said.
"On October 22, specific inputs were received that a large number of people were assembling at the hotel for indulging in gambling at the Banquet Hall on the first floor," he explained.
"When they saw the raiding party, everyone threw the cards and stood up. They all were apprehended," said the DCP.
The hotel's CCTV footage of the last few days is also being analysed.
The police registered an FIR under Sections 3 and 4 of the gambling act.
"On questioning, it was revealed that the hotel manager used to charge an entry fee of Rs2,500 for allowing their hotel premises for gambling activities and serving food and snacks," said the official.
Further legal action is being taken against the management and staff.
ALSO READ:
79-year-old former leader unexpectedly led out of Great Hall by two men during closing ceremony
Ports are playing a major role in country's economic development
Well-known businessmen of India rank prominently on the list, with Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries featuring on the third spot
The departure occurred shortly after journalists were allowed in to cover the closing ceremony
The bus was carrying at least 60 passengers when it rammed into a stationary truck that had just collided with another truck on the highway
These are being done in mission mode by ministries and departments either by themselves or through recruiting agencies
The air quality in the national capital remained in the 'poor' category on Saturday with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 262
The former prime minister thanks his supporters for staging protests against a highly partisan decision by the Election Commission