India: Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia claims BJP approached him to join party

On Monday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed that he was approached by the BJP with the offer to close all cases against him if he joined their party.
Asserting that all the allegations against him were false, Sisodia declared that he would never bow down before "conspirators and corrupt people".
Sisodia is among 15 people (and entities) named in an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi excise policy.
"I have received a message from the BJP — Leave AAP and join BJP. We will ensure that all cases by CBI and ED against you are shut."
"My reply to BJP — I am a descendant of Maharana Pratap, and a Rajput. I am ready to get beheaded but can never bow down before conspirators and corrupt people. All the cases against me are false. Do whatever you want to do," he said in a tweet in Hindi.
The AAP leader's house was raided on Friday by the CBI over alleged corruption in the Delhi Excise Policy (2021-22).
He has stressed that the case against him is an effort to stop work being done by the CM Arvind Kejriwal-led dispensation, and also to put obstacles in the path of the AAP.
