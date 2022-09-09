India declares one-day state mourning in memory of late Queen Elizabeth II

The UK's longest-reigning monarch died peacefully at Balmoral castle, aged 96

Photo: @narendramodi/Twitter

By Reuters Published: Fri 9 Sep 2022, 6:45 PM Last updated: Fri 9 Sep 2022, 6:58 PM

On Friday, the Indian government announced one day of state mourning on September 11 as a mark of respect for the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully at Balmoral castle aged 96, the royal family said in a statement. The UK's longest-reigning monarch was placed under medical supervision earlier on Thursday, after her condition deteriorated.

A statement from the Buckingham Palace, which referred to the Prince of Wales, Charles, as the King, read:

"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."

On Friday, King Charles III was due to address his new subjects, as Britain was plunged into mourning by the death of Queen Elizabeth II, ending a historic 70-year reign.

Charles, 73, became monarch immediately after the death of his mother at her Scottish Highland retreat on Thursday, sparking tributes at home and abroad.

From the national anthem to notes, coins, stamps, postboxes and passports, many aspects of life in Britain and beyond will change with the accession of Charles to the throne.

