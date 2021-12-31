India: Cricket legend Sourav Ganguly discharged from hospital after recovering from Covid-19

The BCCI President had received monoclonal anti-body cocktail therapy

By ANI Published: Fri 31 Dec 2021, 3:04 PM

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly was on Friday discharged from Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital here after recovering from Covid-19.

As per the hospital sources, Ganguly was in a hemodynamically stable condition and was maintaining oxygen saturation of 99 per cent on room air.

Ganguly had tested positive on Monday and had received monoclonal anti-body cocktail therapy.

“The medical board comprising Dr Saroj Mondal, Dr Saptarshi Basu and Dr Soutik Panda had kept a close watch on Ganguly’s health status,” said Dr Rupali Basu MD & CEO, Woodlands Hospital in an official release.

Ganguly, the former Indian skipper, was admitted to a hospital twice earlier this year and had also undergone emergency angioplasty after having some cardiac issues.