India: Cricket legend Sourav Ganguly discharged from hospital after recovering from Covid-19

Three men have been arrested and remain in custody
Asia5 days ago
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly was on Friday discharged from Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital here after recovering from Covid-19.
As per the hospital sources, Ganguly was in a hemodynamically stable condition and was maintaining oxygen saturation of 99 per cent on room air.
Ganguly had tested positive on Monday and had received monoclonal anti-body cocktail therapy.
ALSO READ:
“The medical board comprising Dr Saroj Mondal, Dr Saptarshi Basu and Dr Soutik Panda had kept a close watch on Ganguly’s health status,” said Dr Rupali Basu MD & CEO, Woodlands Hospital in an official release.
Ganguly, the former Indian skipper, was admitted to a hospital twice earlier this year and had also undergone emergency angioplasty after having some cardiac issues.
Three men have been arrested and remain in custody
Asia5 days ago
The widespread destruction caused by Rai in the southern and central regions of the country has dampened celebrations
Asia5 days ago
The killings of two senior party officials has forced police to implement an emergency lockdown of the Alappuzha district
Asia5 days ago
The highest package touched almost $290,000 per annum
Asia1 week ago
Storm devastated swathes of archipelago, left at least 375 people dead and hundreds of thousands homeless
Asia1 week ago
Several passengers reportedly jumped off the vessel and swam to shore, according to officials
Asia1 week ago
Sethumadhavan introduced iconic actor Kamal Haasan in Malayalam movies
Asia1 week ago
The woman is in critical condition
Asia1 week ago