India: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital due to post-Covid issues

Last shipments under Indian credit line to arrive this month
Asia21 hours ago
Congress president Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here on Sunday owing to post-Covid issues. Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Gandhi is stable and will be in the hospital for a few days.
“Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital today owing to Covid related issues. She is stable and will be kept at the hospital for observation,” Surjewala wrote on Twitter.
“We thank all the Congress men and women as also all well wishers for their concern and good wishes,” he added.
Earlier, sources at the hospital said Gandhi visited the facility for a routine medical check-up and was being examined by doctors.
Gandhi (75) tested positive for Covid-19 on June 2 and was recuperating. She was to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 8 and had sought more time from the probe agency, which has now issued a fresh summons for her to appear on June 23.
The ED has registered an FIR in a money-laundering case pertaining to the National Herald-AJL case.
ALSO READ:
Last shipments under Indian credit line to arrive this month
Asia21 hours ago
Footage depicts bare-chested content creator wielding a sword, attacking photo of suspended BJP spokesperson
Asia22 hours ago
The diesel and petrol truck's driver lost control, careening off a bridge
Asia22 hours ago
Choe served as a close aide to Kim during nuclear talks with the United States
Asia1 day ago
Around 20 countries have called in their Indian ambassadors
Asia1 day ago
Amendments to the law still need to be tabled, passed in parliament
Asia1 day ago
Officials issue eight pictures of suspects
Asia1 day ago
Many people are now going without adequate food, spokesman Jens Laerke says
Asia1 day ago